Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 18 2024 15:44:20
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 755.70 -3.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.50 -0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.65 0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 341.95 -2.09%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,602.10 -0.82%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: Chalet’s next 1,000: acquisitions, new builds to fuel hotel chain’s aggressive expansion
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: Chalet’s next 1,000: acquisitions, new builds to fuel hotel chain’s aggressive expansion

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Chalet’s next 1,000: acquisitions, new builds to fuel hotel chain’s aggressive expansionPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Chalet’s next 1,000: acquisitions, new builds to fuel hotel chain’s aggressive expansion

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 05:30:06 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Chalet’s next 1,000: acquisitions, new builds to fuel hotel chain’s aggressive expansion

  • With above-average occupancy rates and swelling cash flows, Chalet is looking to capitalize on the Indian hospitality industry robust growth phase.
Read the full story here

19 Dec 2024, 05:20:05 AM IST

Company News Today Live: TVS Credit to make a bid for Avendus Capital

  • Chennai-based TVS Credit aims to acquire KKR-backed Avendus Capital to expand its financial services. The process, ongoing for six months aims to enhance its footprint in investment banking and asset management.
Read the full story here

19 Dec 2024, 05:00:25 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: PSUs lock horns with private firms to hire from IITs

  • This shift reflects changing student priorities and the PSUs' desire to diversify their workforce amid a tightening job market.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue