Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: Breaking the “jinx” of confidential IPO filings: Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety on running a newly listed company

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Breaking the “jinx” of confidential IPO filings: Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety on running a newly listed company

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Breaking the “jinx” of confidential IPO filings: Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety on running a newly listed company

  • Roughly two weeks after the company went public, Swiggy’s Majety spoke about the differences between running a public and private company, the impact of negative social media campaigns, and how Majety’s quieter personality is perceived among a bunch of more flamboyant founders.
Read the full story here

02 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company News Today Live: Luxury sales soar as affluent Indians splurge

  • Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Hermes record a spike in sales and profits in India amid an overall slowdown in consumption.
Read the full story here

02 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company News Today Live: Masters, PhDs in focus at IITs as recruiters chase AI talent

  • IITs will see a host of AI and high-frequency trading firms and the regular consultants and manufacturing companies recruit students with skills in cognitive science, data scientists, quantitative strategists and developers.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.