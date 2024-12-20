Companies News Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: Ghost of shrinkflation is back to haunt your snack pack

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Ghost of shrinkflation is back to haunt your snack pack
- Indian FMCG companies expect price hikes of 3% to 5% in response to soaring costs of commodities such as edible oil and wheat. Firms are balancing direct price increases with reducing product sizes to mitigate the impact on consumers amid persistent inflation.