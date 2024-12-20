Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: Ghost of shrinkflation is back to haunt your snack pack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: Ghost of shrinkflation is back to haunt your snack pack

Updated: 20 Dec 2024, 05:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Ghost of shrinkflation is back to haunt your snack pack
Companies News Today Live Updates: Ghost of shrinkflation is back to haunt your snack pack

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 05:00:13 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Ghost of shrinkflation is back to haunt your snack pack

  • Indian FMCG companies expect price hikes of 3% to 5% in response to soaring costs of commodities such as edible oil and wheat. Firms are balancing direct price increases with reducing product sizes to mitigate the impact on consumers amid persistent inflation.
Read the full story here

