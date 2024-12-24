Companies News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024: Razorpay allots ESOPs worth 1 lakh to all employees

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:01 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST Company News Today Live: Razorpay allots ESOPs worth ₹1 lakh to all employees

  • The company has extended ESOPs worth 1 lakh to each of its 3,000-plus employees, which will not be differentiated based on role or tenure, Razorpay told Mint.
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 05:10 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Flights of fancy: The rise and rise of premium flying

  • Overall demand for business class and premium economy seats on aircraft has increased 50-60% over a year earlier, revealed data by travel portals MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip & Thomas Cook India
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 05:00 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: The silent rise of veterans at Wipro's top decks

  • Wipro's CEO Srinivas Pallia has implemented eight leadership changes in eight months, focusing on internal promotions to address a revenue decline. The company aims to stabilize leadership while enhancing operational efficiency through cost-saving measures and shifting to virtual meetings.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.