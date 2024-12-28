Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024: Barclays under fire for firing 15 Wall Street bankers, cancelling bonuses before holidays

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:43 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: Barclays under fire for firing 15 Wall Street bankers, cancelling bonuses before holidays

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2024, 08:43 AM IST Company News Today Live: Barclays under fire for firing 15 Wall Street bankers, cancelling bonuses before holidays

  • For the 15 Wall Street professionals affected, the termination erased potential bonuses that typically reach up to $1 million, according to industry sources.
28 Dec 2024, 05:15 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: A quick-commerce correction on the radar for consumer brands

  • While 2024 was a bonanza year for direct-to-consumer brands, clinging on to quick commerce platforms will not be sustainable.
28 Dec 2024, 05:10 AM IST Company News Today Live: Hoteliers look to better growth in H2 on weddings, events

  • The hotel sector saw a good revenue growth in H1 of FY25, driven by high room rates, despite a slight drop in occupancy. Companies anticipate continued demand, particularly from weddings, contributing to varied profitability. The sector could gross up to 27,000 crore this fiscal.
