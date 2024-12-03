LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024: MapMyIndia move to shift B2C biz to founder's son kicks up a storm

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.