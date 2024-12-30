Companies News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: Building right organizational strategy a big challenge in AI adoption: TCS CTO

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- GenAI, despite its hype, is yet to create a major revenue impact for tech exporters. Accenture has recorded $500 million in GenAI revenue in the latest quarter, while TCS disclosed 600 active GenAI projects in its September-quarter earnings press conference.
- Young consumers especially are thinking about platinum as more than an afterthought, according to Platinum Guild India's latest brand track with Nielsen IQ.
- While a larger part of 2025 will remain an employer's market, those who manage to get the skillsets in demand are expected to command a premium price during a job shift.
- An investor, Vijayant Mishra, argued in the petition that a takeover of Religare by the Burman family will concentrate the ownership of the company in the hands of a few, which is against the interests of minority shareholders.