Companies News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: Building right organizational strategy a big challenge in AI adoption: TCS CTO

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: Building right organizational strategy a big challenge in AI adoption: TCS CTO

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Building right organizational strategy a big challenge in AI adoption: TCS CTO

  • GenAI, despite its hype, is yet to create a major revenue impact for tech exporters. Accenture has recorded $500 million in GenAI revenue in the latest quarter, while TCS disclosed 600 active GenAI projects in its September-quarter earnings press conference.
Read the full story here

30 Dec 2024, 05:45 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Platinum Guild rides double-digit surge as Young India seeks more than ‘Just Gold’

  • Young consumers especially are thinking about platinum as more than an afterthought, according to Platinum Guild India's latest brand track with Nielsen IQ.
Read the full story here

30 Dec 2024, 05:35 AM IST Company News Today Live: The Year of the Snake to bring a balance in job market

  • While a larger part of 2025 will remain an employer's market, those who manage to get the skillsets in demand are expected to command a premium price during a job shift.
Read the full story here

30 Dec 2024, 05:10 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Key investors question PIL that led to HC stay on Religare AGM

  • An investor, Vijayant Mishra, argued in the petition that a takeover of Religare by the Burman family will concentrate the ownership of the company in the hands of a few, which is against the interests of minority shareholders.
Read the full story here

