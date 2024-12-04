Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 03 2024 15:57:51
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.75 0.53%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.55 0.10%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 367.50 2.60%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 291.70 -0.20%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 472.30 -1.02%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on December 4, 2024: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 4, 2024: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India

1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 4, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in IndiaPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 05:30:13 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India

  • Installing small reactors at locations unsuitable for larger ones is expected to help India in its quest for 20GW of nuclear power by 2030, up from the current 7.48 GW.
Read the full story here

04 Dec 2024, 05:10:10 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Banks are stepping up partnerships with startups: Axis Bank’s New Economy Group head Sanjiv Bhatia

  • The Mumbai-based private lender formed the New Economy Group nearly four years ago, aimed at meeting the banking needs of startups that often struggle to find the right banking partners from the get-go.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue