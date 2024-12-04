Companies News Today Live Updates on December 4, 2024: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Installing small reactors at locations unsuitable for larger ones is expected to help India in its quest for 20GW of nuclear power by 2030, up from the current 7.48 GW.
- The Mumbai-based private lender formed the New Economy Group nearly four years ago, aimed at meeting the banking needs of startups that often struggle to find the right banking partners from the get-go.