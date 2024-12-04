Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 4, 2024: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India

  • Installing small reactors at locations unsuitable for larger ones is expected to help India in its quest for 20GW of nuclear power by 2030, up from the current 7.48 GW.
04 Dec 2024, 05:10 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Banks are stepping up partnerships with startups: Axis Bank’s New Economy Group head Sanjiv Bhatia

  • The Mumbai-based private lender formed the New Economy Group nearly four years ago, aimed at meeting the banking needs of startups that often struggle to find the right banking partners from the get-go.
