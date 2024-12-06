Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: EQT keen to tap Indian wealthy: Jean Eric Salata
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: EQT keen to tap Indian wealthy: Jean Eric Salata

Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 05:35 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts.

Companies News Today Live Updates: EQT keen to tap Indian wealthy: Jean Eric SalataPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: EQT keen to tap Indian wealthy: Jean Eric Salata

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 05:35:07 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: EQT keen to tap Indian wealthy: Jean Eric Salata

  • The Swedish private equity firm has invested $6 billion over the last 18 months in India.
Read the full story here

06 Dec 2024, 05:30:07 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: NTPC Green plans ₹30,000 cr-transmission network for AP green hydrogen hub

  • The proposed project would have a capacity of 20GW and is pivotal for India's transition to renewable energy. It will remain separate from the national power grid, and will be India's first such network purpose-built for a project.
Read the full story here

