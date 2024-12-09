Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: IndiaRF to invest up to ₹1,000 cr in Anthea Aromatics
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: IndiaRF to invest up to ₹1,000 cr in Anthea Aromatics

5 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 06:00:17 AM IST

  • IndiaRF, which manages close to $850 million in assets from its maiden Fund 1, has 12 investments across nine sectors. Its investments largely focus on key India-centric themes such as domestic consumption, export-driven strategies, and core manufacturing.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 05:30:37 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Black Friday to Valentine’s Day: Flash sales become vital for online companies to retain visibility

  • Flash sales have become a year-round strategy for retailers, particularly D2C companies, to boost revenue and visibility. Events like Black Friday have gained popularity, with significant sales spikes, but frequent discounts risk diluting brand value.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 05:30:17 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Go First's airport slots may be up for grabs for rivals soon

  • The Centre plans to set up a committee to redistribute these slots to help other carriers manage operations on congested routes and airports
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 05:30:15 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: GenAI may pile pricing pressure on customer support and maintenance work of IT services companies

  • The industry will see pricing pressure beginning next year as contracts heavy on coding and phone support come up for renewal, multiple analysts and industry executives said.
  • The first to take the hit will be the businesses of making and maintaining software apps, and providing customer support.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 05:00:13 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: NTPC in talks with Maersk to sell green methanol for fuelling its ships

  • In response to stricter marine fuel standards, NTPC Green Energy is exploring a partnership with Maersk to supply green methanol. The subsidiary plans to establish a hub in Andhra Pradesh to produce multiple green fuels and aims for substantial exports to meet growing demand.
Read the full story here

