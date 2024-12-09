Companies News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: IndiaRF to invest up to 1,000 cr in Anthea Aromatics

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
- IndiaRF, which manages close to $850 million in assets from its maiden Fund 1, has 12 investments across nine sectors. Its investments largely focus on key India-centric themes such as domestic consumption, export-driven strategies, and core manufacturing.
- Flash sales have become a year-round strategy for retailers, particularly D2C companies, to boost revenue and visibility. Events like Black Friday have gained popularity, with significant sales spikes, but frequent discounts risk diluting brand value.
- The Centre plans to set up a committee to redistribute these slots to help other carriers manage operations on congested routes and airports
- The industry will see pricing pressure beginning next year as contracts heavy on coding and phone support come up for renewal, multiple analysts and industry executives said.
- The first to take the hit will be the businesses of making and maintaining software apps, and providing customer support.
- In response to stricter marine fuel standards, NTPC Green Energy is exploring a partnership with Maersk to supply green methanol. The subsidiary plans to establish a hub in Andhra Pradesh to produce multiple green fuels and aims for substantial exports to meet growing demand.