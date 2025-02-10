Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Ad review: Cadbury 5 Star's quirky Valentine's Day special
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Ad review: Cadbury 5 Star's quirky Valentine's Day special

4 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Ad review: Cadbury 5 Star’s quirky Valentine’s Day specialPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Ad review: Cadbury 5 Star’s quirky Valentine’s Day special

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 06:00:17 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Ad review: Cadbury 5 Star’s quirky Valentine’s Day special

  • The campaign taps into a cultural truth: once older generations adopt a trend, younger audiences tend to abandon it.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 06:00:16 AM IST

Top Company Leader Today Live: Driving the future: Maruti Suzuki’s marketing evolution in a digital-first era

  • In an interview, Maruti Suzuki’s Partho Banerjee delves into the company’s strategic shift towards digital, its focus on personalization, and how it’s tackling challenges in the EV and SUV segments.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 05:30:15 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Tech Mahindra in advanced talks to set-up 3,000-member GCC for Goodyear

  • Tech Mahindra’s push to partner with GCCs is in line with the company’s bid to increase its operating margins, focus on improving revenue growth in line with industry peers, and do away with tail accounts as part of its three-year roadmap called Project Fortius
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 05:25:15 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: As Byju's-burnt private investors turn cagey, edtech startups take IPO route to grow

  • While market conditions appear favourable, investor skepticism about edtech remains, putting question marks on the sector’s ability to sustain investor confidence in the long run.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 05:15:15 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: For long, Lifebuoy was a germ-fighter. That's about to change

  • The Indian soap industry is currently valued at approximately 25,000 crores in revenue, per data from NielsenIQ. However, the category has experienced a slowdown in growth. 
Read the full story here

