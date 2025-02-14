Explore
Thu Feb 13 2025 15:56:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.20 2.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 683.65 -0.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 308.50 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 727.30 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 306.95 0.23%
Companies News Today Live Updates on February 14, 2025: Mint Primer: Why pay hikes in 2025 could be disappointing
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 14, 2025: Mint Primer: Why pay hikes in 2025 could be disappointing

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 14, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: Why pay hikes in 2025 could be disappointingPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: Why pay hikes in 2025 could be disappointing

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 05:30:12 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Mint Primer: Why pay hikes in 2025 could be disappointing

  • Corporate India is in for a reality check—salary hikes in 2025 are expected to be lower than last year’s 9.3-10%. Slowing corporate earnings and plateauing job demand mean raises will be modest, except for niche-skilled professionals in AI, cybersecurity and data analytics.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 05:25:12 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Unpaid salaries, defaulted dues: How a cash crunch at AGS hit banks’ ATM ops

  • Unpaid salaries forced frustrated AGS Transact staffers to shut a number of ATMs serving customers of ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank
Read the full story here

