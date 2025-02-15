Companies News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Sachin Bansal to take over as executive chairman of Navi Group

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Company Business News Today Live: Sachin Bansal to take over as executive chairman of Navi Group
- Sachin Bansal steps down as CEO of Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv. Rajiv Naresh has been appointed CEO of Navi Technologies and Abhishek Dwivedi will lead the lending business.
Company Business News Today Live: Why Hindalco is unfazed by Trump's 25% aluminium tariff
- Hindalco focuses on domestic market, while its US subsidiary Novelis can pass on higher costs to consumers, says MD Satish Pai
Company Business News Today Live: Quadria Capital-backed Maxivision on expansion spree, eyes IPO by 2027
- Strong in the south, the company is looking at expanding in other states with an immediate focus on Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Company Business News Today Live: Jio-bp aims to install over 30,000 EV charging points by 2030 on rising electric 2-wheeler adoption
- EV charging infrastructure is crucial to lower range anxiety, which is the reluctance to purchase an electric vehicle due to its limited range.