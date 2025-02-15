Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 14 2025 15:59:54
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.25 -0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.40 -1.32%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 996.75 -1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 722.00 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 410.55 0.18%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Sachin Bansal to take over as executive chairman of Navi Group
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Sachin Bansal to take over as executive chairman of Navi Group

2 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2025, 12:25 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Sachin Bansal to take over as executive chairman of Navi GroupPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Sachin Bansal to take over as executive chairman of Navi Group

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2025, 12:25:14 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Sachin Bansal to take over as executive chairman of Navi Group

  • Sachin Bansal steps down as CEO of Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv. Rajiv Naresh has been appointed CEO of Navi Technologies and Abhishek Dwivedi will lead the lending business. 
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 12:21:36 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Why Hindalco is unfazed by Trump's 25% aluminium tariff

  • Hindalco focuses on domestic market, while its US subsidiary Novelis can pass on higher costs to consumers, says MD Satish Pai
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 12:15:35 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Quadria Capital-backed Maxivision on expansion spree, eyes IPO by 2027

  • Strong in the south, the company is looking at expanding in other states with an immediate focus on Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. 
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 12:12:39 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Jio-bp aims to install over 30,000 EV charging points by 2030 on rising electric 2-wheeler adoption

  • EV charging infrastructure is crucial to lower range anxiety, which is the reluctance to purchase an electric vehicle due to its limited range.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue