Companies News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025: Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 128% YOY, profit at 1.71 crore and revenue at 21.52 crore
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025: Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 128% YOY, profit at ₹1.71 crore and revenue at ₹21.52 crore

19 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2025, 02:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 128% YOY, profit at ₹1.71 crore and revenue at ₹21.52 crore
Companies News Today Live Updates: Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 128% YOY, profit at 1.71 crore and revenue at 21.52 crore

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2025, 02:30:04 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 128% YOY, profit at ₹1.71 crore and revenue at ₹21.52 crore

  • Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 80.54% YoY & profit increased by 128% YoY, profit at 1.71 crore and revenue at 21.52 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:52 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 73.61% YOY, profit at ₹8 crore and revenue at ₹949.42 crore

  • Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 13.48% YoY & profit decreased by 73.61% YoY, profit at 8 crore and revenue at 949.42 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:47 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 38631.58% YOY, profit at ₹73.59 crore and revenue at ₹234.77 crore

  • Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 13.84% YoY & profit increased by 38631.58% YoY, profit at 73.59 crore and revenue at 234.77 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:42 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 22.46% YOY, profit at ₹6.98 crore and revenue at ₹557.55 crore

  • Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 18.89% YoY & profit increased by 22.46% YoY, profit at 6.98 crore and revenue at 557.55 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:35 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 28.19% YOY, loss at ₹1.63 crore and revenue at ₹20.33 crore

  • Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 7.45% YoY & loss decreased by 28.19% YoY, loss at 1.63 crore and revenue at 20.33 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:26 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹42.89Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.28% YoY

  • Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 9.28% YoY & loss at 42.89Cr
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:21 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 82.29% YOY, loss at ₹3.5 crore and revenue at ₹91.48 crore

  • Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 3.41% YoY & loss increased by 82.29% YoY, loss at 3.5 crore and revenue at 91.48 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:15 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 23% YOY, profit at ₹44.82 crore and revenue at ₹905.6 crore

  • Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 23.63% YoY & profit increased by 23% YoY, profit at 44.82 crore and revenue at 905.6 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:09 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹10.28Cr, Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY

  • Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY & loss at 10.28Cr
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:29:04 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.82% YOY, profit at ₹0.16 crore and revenue at ₹0.2 crore

  • Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 99.9% YoY & profit decreased by 81.82% YoY, profit at 0.16 crore and revenue at 0.2 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:56 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 61.26% YOY, loss at ₹764.11 crore and revenue at ₹1491.07 crore

  • Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 9.96% YoY & loss increased by 61.26% YoY, loss at 764.11 crore and revenue at 1491.07 crore.
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:49 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 51.11% YOY, profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹74.05 crore

  • Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 6.35% YoY & profit decreased by 51.11% YoY, profit at 1.99 crore and revenue at 74.05 crore.
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:43 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Weizmann Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 18.78% YOY, profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹28.58 crore

  • Weizmann Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 0.56% YoY & profit decreased by 18.78% YoY, profit at 1.99 crore and revenue at 28.58 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:38 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 30.37% YOY, profit at ₹25.31 crore and revenue at ₹234.42 crore

  • Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.97% YoY & profit decreased by 30.37% YoY, profit at 25.31 crore and revenue at 234.42 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:32 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 39.68% YOY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹23.87 crore

  • Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.76% YoY & profit decreased by 39.68% YoY, profit at 0.76 crore and revenue at 23.87 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:26 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Modison Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 42.4% YOY, profit at ₹5.81 crore and revenue at ₹121.21 crore

  • Modison Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 12.47% YoY & profit increased by 42.4% YoY, profit at 5.81 crore and revenue at 121.21 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:21 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0.01 crore

  • Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 66.67% YoY & loss increased by 0% YoY, loss at 0.07 crore and revenue at 0.01 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:15 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Oscar Global Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.08Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

  • Oscar Global Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss at 0.08Cr
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:11 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 46.02% YOY, profit at ₹33.08 crore and revenue at ₹207.96 crore

  • Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 24.5% YoY & profit decreased by 46.02% YoY, profit at 33.08 crore and revenue at 207.96 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:06 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Sterling Powergensys Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.09Cr, Revenue increased by 627.27% YoY

  • Sterling Powergensys Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 627.27% YoY & loss at 0.09Cr
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:28:00 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 254.05% YOY, profit at ₹2.62 crore and revenue at ₹54.08 crore

  • Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.73% YoY & profit increased by 254.05% YoY, profit at 2.62 crore and revenue at 54.08 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:27:54 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 56.63% YOY

  • Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 6.82% YoY & profit decreased by 56.63% YoY, profit at 9.48 crore and revenue at 631.72 crore.
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:27:48 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 2270% YOY, profit at ₹2.37 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

  • Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 2270% YoY, profit at 2.37 crore and revenue at 0 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:27:43 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: KIOCL Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹47.79Cr, Revenue decreased by 67.14% YoY

  • KIOCL Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 67.14% YoY & loss at 47.79Cr
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:27:37 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 13.14% YOY, profit at ₹311.44 crore and revenue at ₹4567.38 crore

  • Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 2.6% YoY & profit decreased by 13.14% YoY, profit at 311.44 crore and revenue at 4567.38 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:27:32 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 53.92% YOY, profit at ₹6.87 crore and revenue at ₹205.06 crore

  • The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 24.86% YoY & profit decreased by 53.92% YoY, profit at 6.87 crore and revenue at 205.06 crore
Read the full story here

16 Feb 2025, 02:27:27 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 12.59% YOY, loss at ₹4.74 crore and revenue at ₹28.99 crore

  • Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 43.95% YoY & loss increased by 12.59% YoY, loss at 4.74 crore and revenue at 28.99 crore
Read the full story here

