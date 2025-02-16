Companies News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025: Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 128% YOY, profit at 1.71 crore and revenue at 21.52 crore

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
16 Feb 2025, 02:30 AM IST
- Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 80.54% YoY & profit increased by 128% YoY, profit at ₹1.71 crore and revenue at ₹21.52 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 13.48% YoY & profit decreased by 73.61% YoY, profit at ₹8 crore and revenue at ₹949.42 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 13.84% YoY & profit increased by 38631.58% YoY, profit at ₹73.59 crore and revenue at ₹234.77 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 18.89% YoY & profit increased by 22.46% YoY, profit at ₹6.98 crore and revenue at ₹557.55 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 7.45% YoY & loss decreased by 28.19% YoY, loss at ₹1.63 crore and revenue at ₹20.33 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 9.28% YoY & loss at ₹42.89Cr
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 3.41% YoY & loss increased by 82.29% YoY, loss at ₹3.5 crore and revenue at ₹91.48 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 23.63% YoY & profit increased by 23% YoY, profit at ₹44.82 crore and revenue at ₹905.6 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY & loss at ₹10.28Cr
16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
- Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 99.9% YoY & profit decreased by 81.82% YoY, profit at ₹0.16 crore and revenue at ₹0.2 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 9.96% YoY & loss increased by 61.26% YoY, loss at ₹764.11 crore and revenue at ₹1491.07 crore.
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 6.35% YoY & profit decreased by 51.11% YoY, profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹74.05 crore.
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Weizmann Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 0.56% YoY & profit decreased by 18.78% YoY, profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹28.58 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.97% YoY & profit decreased by 30.37% YoY, profit at ₹25.31 crore and revenue at ₹234.42 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.76% YoY & profit decreased by 39.68% YoY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹23.87 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Modison Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 12.47% YoY & profit increased by 42.4% YoY, profit at ₹5.81 crore and revenue at ₹121.21 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 66.67% YoY & loss increased by 0% YoY, loss at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0.01 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Oscar Global Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss at ₹0.08Cr
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 24.5% YoY & profit decreased by 46.02% YoY, profit at ₹33.08 crore and revenue at ₹207.96 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Sterling Powergensys Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 627.27% YoY & loss at ₹0.09Cr
16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
- Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.73% YoY & profit increased by 254.05% YoY, profit at ₹2.62 crore and revenue at ₹54.08 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
- Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 6.82% YoY & profit decreased by 56.63% YoY, profit at ₹9.48 crore and revenue at ₹631.72 crore.
16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
- Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 2270% YoY, profit at ₹2.37 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
- KIOCL Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 67.14% YoY & loss at ₹47.79Cr
16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
- Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 2.6% YoY & profit decreased by 13.14% YoY, profit at ₹311.44 crore and revenue at ₹4567.38 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
- The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 24.86% YoY & profit decreased by 53.92% YoY, profit at ₹6.87 crore and revenue at ₹205.06 crore
16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
- Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 43.95% YoY & loss increased by 12.59% YoY, loss at ₹4.74 crore and revenue at ₹28.99 crore