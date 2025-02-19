Companies News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: AkzoNobel may sell only paints biz in India for up to $1.7 billion as Pidilite, JSW, Indigo enter second round

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 05:30 AM IST

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.