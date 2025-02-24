Companies News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: ‘Not my signature’: Embattled tycoon BR Shetty vows to appeal $106 mn Dubai court award to ICICI Bank

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST Company News Today Live: ‘Not my signature’: Embattled tycoon BR Shetty vows to appeal $106 mn Dubai court award to ICICI Bank

  • While handwriting experts confirmed that it was his signature on the personal guarantees for loans given to his now-bankrupt healthcare company, Shetty has disputed the findings.
Read the full story here

24 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Company News Today Live: Blu Smart repays after ‘default'. Now it has to convince bondholders

  • Cash crunch at Gurugram-based BluSmart Mobility led to a default on a 30 crore NCD payment. The company, which is in the middle of a fund-raising round, has repaid the obligation and now aims to reassure bondholders.
Read the full story here

24 Feb 2025, 05:15 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Infosys eyes early extension, AI boost for $3-billion Daimler deal

  • Infosys is looking to renegotiate and bolster the hardware and software business part with a seventh revenue arm—that of AI—into a new deal with Daimler
Read the full story here

