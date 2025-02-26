Companies News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Indian air taxi maker plans its largest fundraise ever as it gears up for takeoff

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Start-ups Today Live: Indian air taxi maker plans its largest fundraise ever as it gears up for takeoff
- The ePlane Co is targeting two fundraising rounds of up to $100 million as it gears up to manufacture prototypes of its air taxis.
- The Chennai-based startup will partake in air taxi trials in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh later this year, and launch commercial services by early 2027.
Company Business News Today Live: KKR, Partners Group to lead Darwinbox funding round
- Early investors Peak XV, Lightspeed Ventures, StartupXseed and Endiya Partners are likely to exit their investment either in part or full in a secondary round.
Company Business News Today Live: Axis Bank plans to sell NBFC business for up to $1 billion
- Investment bank Morgan Stanley has been tasked to find a buyer for Axis Finance