Companies News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Indian air taxi maker plans its largest fundraise ever as it gears up for takeoff

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST Start-ups Today Live: Indian air taxi maker plans its largest fundraise ever as it gears up for takeoff

  • The ePlane Co is targeting two fundraising rounds of up to $100 million as it gears up to manufacture prototypes of its air taxis.
  • The Chennai-based startup will partake in air taxi trials in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh later this year, and launch commercial services by early 2027.
26 Feb 2025, 05:25 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: KKR, Partners Group to lead Darwinbox funding round

  • Early investors Peak XV, Lightspeed Ventures, StartupXseed and Endiya Partners are likely to exit their investment either in part or full in a secondary round.
26 Feb 2025, 05:15 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Axis Bank plans to sell NBFC business for up to $1 billion

  • Investment bank Morgan Stanley has been tasked to find a buyer for Axis Finance
