Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.05 -0.44%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,203.90 -0.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 711.00 -0.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,683.60 0.47%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.85 0.75%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers

2 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliersPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2025, 06:00:13 AM IST

Company News Today Live: American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers

  • In 2024, the company launched its Trademark by Wyndham, its fastest-growing brand in the US, in India, and Wyndham Grand in Udaipur earlier this week. Wyndham's India ramp-up comes amid an industry report that said branded hotel rooms in the country are likely to swell past 300,000-mark by 2029.
Read the full story here

27 Feb 2025, 05:30:13 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Mint Primer | The $300 billion question for India’s IT sector

  • The Indian IT sector is projected to surpass $300 billion in FY26, fueled by AI adoption and digital transformation. Nonetheless, rising costs and geopolitical pressures may impact growth and operational strategies for service providers.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue