Companies News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers

2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST Company News Today Live: American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers

  • In 2024, the company launched its Trademark by Wyndham, its fastest-growing brand in the US, in India, and Wyndham Grand in Udaipur earlier this week. Wyndham's India ramp-up comes amid an industry report that said branded hotel rooms in the country are likely to swell past 300,000-mark by 2029.
Read the full story here

27 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Mint Primer | The $300 billion question for India’s IT sector

  • The Indian IT sector is projected to surpass $300 billion in FY26, fueled by AI adoption and digital transformation. Nonetheless, rising costs and geopolitical pressures may impact growth and operational strategies for service providers.
Read the full story here

