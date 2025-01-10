Companies News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Growing health concerns force startup boards, investors to press for work-life balance

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Start-ups Today Live: Growing health concerns force startup boards, investors to press for work-life balance
- The wake-up call seems to have prompted the industry to address the issue, with several board members and investors pushing for a more balanced work life.
Company Business News Today Live: NHPC eyes PTC buy sans financing arm
- Acquiring PTC India would expand the power trading share of NHPC, which already has a licence for this purpose.