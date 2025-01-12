Companies News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025: Avenue Supermarts CEO Neville Noronha steps down after 20-year stint at DMart, Unilever's Anshul Asawa to be new chief

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top Company Leader Today Live: Avenue Supermarts CEO Neville Noronha steps down after 20-year stint at DMart, Unilever's Anshul Asawa to be new chief
- DMart leadership transition: Noronha has not offered to renew his role as CEO and MD after the conclusion of his term in January 2026. Unilever's Anshul Asawa has been appointed as the CEO Designate.