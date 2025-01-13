Companies News Today Live Updates on January 13, 2025: Global investors willing to pay for assets with better ESG footprint: Alvarez & Marsal’s Paul Aversano

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Company News Today Live: Global investors willing to pay for assets with better ESG footprint: Alvarez & Marsal’s Paul Aversano
- Rising deal valuations in India are driving investors to focus on such innovative strategies, fuelling A&M's rapid expansion in the market where it offers a mix of restructuring, forensics, and deal-making services.
Top Company Leader Today Live: DBS Bank’s marketing playbook: Purpose-driven storytelling and the future of financial branding
- Karen Ngui, MD and head, DBS Foundation and DBS Group Strategic Marketing and Communications, discusses how the bank is building a purpose-driven brand by embracing digital transformation, championing sustainability, and engaging younger audiences through innovative content.
Company Business News Today Live: Home delivery eats DMart Ready's grocery lunch
- Avenue Supermarts Ltd will now offer only home delivery in certain areas, marking a change in strategy amid rising e-commerce demand. CEO Neville Noronha will be replaced by Anshul Asawa on 1 February 2024, as investors worry about future growth and competition in the grocery sector.
Company Business News Today Live: Air India sees a revenue goldmine in long-haul transit traffic
- The airline sees next phase of revenue push coming from ferrying passengers from North America, Europe and other destinations to India, connecting them to other parts of Asia.