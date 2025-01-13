Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 13, 2025: Global investors willing to pay for assets with better ESG footprint: Alvarez & Marsal’s Paul Aversano

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 13, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Global investors willing to pay for assets with better ESG footprint: Alvarez & Marsal’s Paul Aversano

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST Company News Today Live: Global investors willing to pay for assets with better ESG footprint: Alvarez & Marsal’s Paul Aversano

  • Rising deal valuations in India are driving investors to focus on such innovative strategies, fuelling A&M's rapid expansion in the market where it offers a mix of restructuring, forensics, and deal-making services.
Read the full story here

13 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: DBS Bank’s marketing playbook: Purpose-driven storytelling and the future of financial branding

  • Karen Ngui, MD and head, DBS Foundation and DBS Group Strategic Marketing and Communications, discusses how the bank is building a purpose-driven brand by embracing digital transformation, championing sustainability, and engaging younger audiences through innovative content.
Read the full story here

13 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Home delivery eats DMart Ready's grocery lunch

  • Avenue Supermarts Ltd will now offer only home delivery in certain areas, marking a change in strategy amid rising e-commerce demand. CEO Neville Noronha will be replaced by Anshul Asawa on 1 February 2024, as investors worry about future growth and competition in the grocery sector.
Read the full story here

13 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Air India sees a revenue goldmine in long-haul transit traffic

  • The airline sees next phase of revenue push coming from ferrying passengers from North America, Europe and other destinations to India, connecting them to other parts of Asia.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.