Companies News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025: HCL Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 5.5% to 4,591 crore, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:20 AM IST
Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 04:20 AM IST Company Results Today Live: HCL Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 5.5% to ₹4,591 crore, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

  • HCL Tech Q3 Results: India's third-largest IT service major's revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY25 rose five per cent to 29,890 crore, compared to 28,446 crore in the year-ago period.
Read the full story here

