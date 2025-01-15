LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: Spat over, BharatPe back on track for profitability and an IPO

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.