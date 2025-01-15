Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: Spat over, BharatPe back on track for profitability and an IPO

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Spat over, BharatPe back on track for profitability and an IPO

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Start-ups Today Live: Spat over, BharatPe back on track for profitability and an IPO

  • BharatPe's journey towards profitability and its IPO ambitions are heating up as it resolves past conflicts and explores new business avenues.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 05:20 AM IST Company News Today Live: Adani Realty in talks to takeover Emaar India to boost realty biz

  • If the Emaar India deal goes through, it will be Adani's largest purchase in real estate, where it has made several acquisitions in the last few years
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.