Companies News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: Hero Motocorp bets on steady EV market growth, eyes pan-India expansion

Wed Jan 15 2025 15:59:49
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,027.35 -2.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.55 -0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.25 3.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 763.45 -0.93%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 437.20 0.11%
1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 06:00:11 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Hero Motocorp bets on steady EV market growth, eyes pan-India expansion

  • Two-wheeler maker seeks to expand sales and charging infra across India in four quarters, eyes profitability for business in 2 years
Read the full story here

16 Jan 2025, 05:20:08 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Partners Group, Brookfield, KKR, Macquarie, Actis show interest to invest $200 mn in Excitel

  • 15 prospective buyers sign non-disclosure agreements at a time India’s $3-billion wired internet market is expected to grow exponentially
Read the full story here

