Companies News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: Hero Motocorp bets on steady EV market growth, eyes pan-India expansion

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Hero Motocorp bets on steady EV market growth, eyes pan-India expansion
- Two-wheeler maker seeks to expand sales and charging infra across India in four quarters, eyes profitability for business in 2 years
Company News Today Live: Partners Group, Brookfield, KKR, Macquarie, Actis show interest to invest $200 mn in Excitel
- 15 prospective buyers sign non-disclosure agreements at a time India’s $3-billion wired internet market is expected to grow exponentially