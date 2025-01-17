Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: Hiremaths reject allegations of suppression of Vaghul's letter on Hikal shares
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: Hiremaths reject allegations of suppression of Vaghul's letter on Hikal shares

3 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2025, 01:38 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: Hiremaths reject allegations of suppression of Vaghul's letter on Hikal sharesPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Hiremaths reject allegations of suppression of Vaghul's letter on Hikal shares

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 01:38:46 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Hiremaths reject allegations of suppression of Vaghul's letter on Hikal shares

  • Hiremaths have denied allegations of suppressing information related to a 1994 family arrangement and rejected claims of market manipulation, asserting compliance with Sebi regulations. Kalyani Group, however, disputes the validity of the family agreement.
Read the full story here

17 Jan 2025, 01:23:28 AM IST

Company News Today Live: PFC to get Yen-denominated loan worth ₹6,500 crore from JBIC

  • Under the agreement JBIC will provide funding of JPY 72 billion, and the balance would be funded by commercial banks, said a statement from PFC.
Read the full story here

17 Jan 2025, 12:33:27 AM IST

Company News Today Live: RIL net up 12% on nimble Jio and retail sales, reviving oil to chemical biz

  • In Q3, Jio Platforms' net profit jumped 25.9% to 6,857 crore, while Reliance Retail's profit swelled 10.1% to 3,485 crore.
Read the full story here

