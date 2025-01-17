Companies News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: Hiremaths reject allegations of suppression of Vaghul's letter on Hikal shares

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Company Business News Today Live: Hiremaths reject allegations of suppression of Vaghul's letter on Hikal shares
- Hiremaths have denied allegations of suppressing information related to a 1994 family arrangement and rejected claims of market manipulation, asserting compliance with Sebi regulations. Kalyani Group, however, disputes the validity of the family agreement.
Company News Today Live: PFC to get Yen-denominated loan worth ₹6,500 crore from JBIC
- Under the agreement JBIC will provide funding of JPY 72 billion, and the balance would be funded by commercial banks, said a statement from PFC.
Company News Today Live: RIL net up 12% on nimble Jio and retail sales, reviving oil to chemical biz
- In Q3, Jio Platforms' net profit jumped 25.9% to ₹6,857 crore, while Reliance Retail's profit swelled 10.1% to ₹3,485 crore.