Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 17 2025 15:59:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.30 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,301.30 2.57%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 991.25 -4.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 281.85 -2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.40 0.65%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on January 18, 2025: Amazon axes 200 jobs in Fashion and Fitness group in US: Report
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 18, 2025: Amazon axes 200 jobs in Fashion and Fitness group in US: Report

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2025, 01:43 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 18, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Amazon axes 200 jobs in Fashion and Fitness group in US: Report (REUTERS)Premium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Amazon axes 200 jobs in Fashion and Fitness group in US: Report (REUTERS)

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2025, 01:43:16 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Amazon axes 200 jobs in Fashion and Fitness group in US: Report

  • Amazon is cutting about 200 jobs in its Fashion and Fitness division as part of a restructuring to improve innovation and customer focus. The layoffs, which mainly affected San Diego-based employees, are not related to the closure of the “Try Before You Buy" program, which ended earlier this month.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue