LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: Why early-stage consumer brands are increasingly foraying abroad in 2025

3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 05:50 AM IST

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.