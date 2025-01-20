Companies News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: Why early-stage consumer brands are increasingly foraying abroad in 2025

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 05:50 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 05:50 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Why early-stage consumer brands are increasingly foraying abroad in 2025

  • Following the success of Indian brands like Vahdam and Nappa Dori in global lifestyle markets, more premium brands are expanding internationally to overcome the challenges of catering to India's price-sensitive market. But, experts warn against premature overseas expansions.
20 Jan 2025, 05:35 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Q3 throws focus on deal cycle, tenure for India's biggest IT service providers

  • A second analyst attributed the reduction in deal tenures to an uncertain business environment.
20 Jan 2025, 05:25 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Indian IT’s top 5 might end this fiscal year a little better than the last

  • Even as India’s top three are expected to grow better than last year, or at the same pace, challenges emerge for fourth-largest Wipro and fifth-largest Tech Mahindra
