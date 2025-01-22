Companies News Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025: Lodha versus Lodha: How a family agreement brought brothers to battle

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company Business News Today Live: Lodha versus Lodha: How a family agreement brought brothers to battle
- If Mangal Prabhat Lodha's elaborate family settlement plan was designed to prevent conflict in the second generation, it was a grand failure.
Company News Today Live: Sugandha Hiremath's plea to expedite hearing for asset partition only to publicize dispute: Baba Kalyani
- Baba Kalyani claims Sugandha Hiremath's application for expedited hearing is to gain sympathy. Her 2012 suit seeks a third of Kalyani family assets and challenges two wills favoring her brothers. The court will address her request on February 13.
Start-ups Today Live: Magnesium mania: Wellness startups ride the mineral wave, but doctors urge caution
- With increasing awareness about the mineral's benefits, wellness startups anticipate magnesium gummies, capsules, lotions and creams to drive them on a path of healthy growth.
Company Business News Today Live: Indian IT services firms take a divergent AI approach
- Infosys, Tech Mahindra building own small language models to service its clients, while TCS, Wipro and HCLTech want to build on foundational AI tools
Company Business News Today Live: Amagi hires Kotak, Citi, IIFL, Goldman to raise up to ₹3,200 cr in IPO
- Amagi, whose clients include NBC Universal, CBS, USA Today and Rakuten, is likely to file draft IPO papers after April. The media tech startup is backed by marquee investors including General Atlantic and Accel.