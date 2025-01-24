Companies News Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 94.73% YOY, profit at ₹0.39 crore and revenue at ₹145.18 crore

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company Results Today Live: Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 94.73% YOY, profit at ₹0.39 crore and revenue at ₹145.18 crore
Company Business News Today Live: APG, Marubeni, CPPIB, Mubadala eye Macquarie’ $200 million Vertelo fund raise
- Macquarie Asset Management has appointed EY to find an investor in the fleet electrification platform Vertelo.