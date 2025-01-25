Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025: Sacred waters and rituals: How startups are cashing in on the virtual Kumbh rush

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Sacred waters and rituals: How startups are cashing in on the virtual Kumbh rush

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST Start-ups Today Live: Sacred waters and rituals: How startups are cashing in on the virtual Kumbh rush

  • Startups are harnessing the spiritual rush at the Maha Kumbh Mela to innovate and profit. From selling bottled Ganga water to providing virtual pujas, these companies are bridging the gap between tradition and technology.
Read the full story here

25 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Company News Today Live: BHEL is pulling out all stops to recover arbitral awards worth ₹1,500 crore

  • BHEL is accelerating its efforts to ensure that these awards, which were in favour of the company, are collected as soon as possible
Read the full story here

25 Jan 2025, 04:49 AM IST Company News Today Live: ‘False and misleading’: Adani Group denies cancellation of Sri Lanka's $440 million power purchase deal; Here's why

  • The Adani Group has denied reports of the cancellation of its Sri Lanka power power deal, calling the reports as 'false and misleading'. 
Read the full story here

