Companies News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company Results Today Live: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore
- Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0.02% YoY & profit decreased by 31.73% YoY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore
Company Business News Today Live: Indian IT’s CEOs prefer working where grass is greenest
- A review shows that eight of India's ten largest IT service companies now have their CEOs based in major markets such as the US and Europe. This shift aims to improve client relations and company growth, despite a workforce predominantly based in India.