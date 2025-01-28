Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 27 2025 15:21:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.60 -2.62%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 308.10 -3.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 748.25 0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 713.75 -2.75%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.65 -0.63%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at 12.37 crore and revenue at 242.13 crore
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore

2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2025, 05:48 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crorePremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at 12.37 crore and revenue at 242.13 crore

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 05:48:29 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore

  • Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0.02% YoY & profit decreased by 31.73% YoY, profit at 12.37 crore and revenue at 242.13 crore
Read the full story here

28 Jan 2025, 05:30:19 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Indian IT’s CEOs prefer working where grass is greenest

  • A review shows that eight of India's ten largest IT service companies now have their CEOs based in major markets such as the US and Europe. This shift aims to improve client relations and company growth, despite a workforce predominantly based in India.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue