Companies News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹ 12.37 crore and revenue at ₹ 242.13 crore

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 05:48 AM IST

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.