Companies News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025: Religare company secretary’s action on Gaekwad offer draws independent directors’ ire

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Religare Enterprises' independent directors are unhappy with the company's rapid announcement of Danny Gaekwad's late bid. They argue that the company secretary acted improperly, potentially misleading shareholders during the open offer process, and called for more transparency.