Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025: Who is Boon Vanasin? - Thailand-based healthcare business tycoon wanted in $350 million scam

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:48 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Who is Boon Vanasin? - Thailand-based healthcare business tycoon wanted in $350 million scam

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2025, 07:48 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Who is Boon Vanasin? - Thailand-based healthcare business tycoon wanted in $350 million scam

  • Thai authorities are seizing assets of Boon Vanasin, an 86-year-old doctor, who allegedly defrauded investors of over $350 million through nonexistent medical projects. He fled to China following multiple fraud complaints, while his family denies the allegations, claiming forged documents.
Read the full story here

04 Jan 2025, 06:48 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: HUL in talks to acquire skincare brand Minimalist in ₹3,000 Crore deal: Report

  • Hindustan Unilever Limited is in talks to acquire Minimalist, a Jaipur skincare brand, for 3,000 crore. This deal could elevate Minimalist's valuation significantly, showcasing growth in the direct-to-consumer market as major FMCG companies pursue young brands for expansion.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.