Companies News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025: Who is Boon Vanasin? - Thailand-based healthcare business tycoon wanted in $350 million scam

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Thai authorities are seizing assets of Boon Vanasin, an 86-year-old doctor, who allegedly defrauded investors of over $350 million through nonexistent medical projects. He fled to China following multiple fraud complaints, while his family denies the allegations, claiming forged documents.
- Hindustan Unilever Limited is in talks to acquire Minimalist, a Jaipur skincare brand, for ₹3,000 crore. This deal could elevate Minimalist's valuation significantly, showcasing growth in the direct-to-consumer market as major FMCG companies pursue young brands for expansion.