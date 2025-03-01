Companies News Today Live Updates on March 1, 2025: Qatar Airways defends crew for placing dead body next to couple on 14-hour flight: ‘Acted professionally’

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company Business News Today Live: Qatar Airways defends crew for placing dead body next to couple on 14-hour flight: ‘Acted professionally’
- Qatar Airways issued a statement, saying that its cabin crew acted quickly, professionally and appropriately in placing the dead body of the woman next to the couple. It further said that they had issued compensation to the passengers distressed by the incident.
Company News Today Live: Elon Musk's Tesla finalizes deal for Indian showroom at Mumbai’s BKC, second showroom slated for Delhi: Report
- Tesla has finalized a deal for its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, occupying 4,000 sq ft. The company is paying ₹900/sq ft in rent. Tesla is also planning a second showroom in Delhi and considering importing cars from Berlin for the Indian market.
Company Results Today Live: Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: profit rise by 33.08% YOY, profit at ₹73.1 crore and revenue at ₹726.4 crore
- Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: Revenue increased by 20.54% YoY & profit increased by 33.08% YoY, profit at ₹73.1 crore and revenue at ₹726.4 crore
Top Company Leader Today Live: Byju's LinkedIn account, post on allegations against EY taken down, claims wife Divya Gokulnath
- Divya Gokulnath said that Byju’s post, which urged a thorough investigation into alleged collusion and fraud by its lender Glas Trust, consultancy firm EY and former resolution professional Pankaj Srivastava, has been taken down.