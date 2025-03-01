Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 1, 2025: Qatar Airways defends crew for placing dead body next to couple on 14-hour flight: ‘Acted professionally’

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 1, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Qatar Airways defends crew for placing dead body next to couple on 14-hour flight: ‘Acted professionally’

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2025, 12:38 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: Qatar Airways defends crew for placing dead body next to couple on 14-hour flight: ‘Acted professionally’

  • Qatar Airways issued a statement, saying that its cabin crew acted quickly, professionally and appropriately in placing the dead body of the woman next to the couple. It further said that they had issued compensation to the passengers distressed by the incident.
Read the full story here

01 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Company News Today Live: Elon Musk's Tesla finalizes deal for Indian showroom at Mumbai’s BKC, second showroom slated for Delhi: Report

  • Tesla has finalized a deal for its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, occupying 4,000 sq ft. The company is paying 900/sq ft in rent. Tesla is also planning a second showroom in Delhi and considering importing cars from Berlin for the Indian market.
Read the full story here

01 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Company Results Today Live: Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: profit rise by 33.08% YOY, profit at ₹73.1 crore and revenue at ₹726.4 crore

  • Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: Revenue increased by 20.54% YoY & profit increased by 33.08% YoY, profit at 73.1 crore and revenue at 726.4 crore
Read the full story here

01 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Byju's LinkedIn account, post on allegations against EY taken down, claims wife Divya Gokulnath

  • Divya Gokulnath said that Byju’s post, which urged a thorough investigation into alleged collusion and fraud by its lender Glas Trust, consultancy firm EY and former resolution professional Pankaj Srivastava, has been taken down.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.