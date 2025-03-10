Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 07 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.55 0.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.45 1.36%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,249.10 3.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.80 -0.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,687.00 -0.16%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: Why Daimler Truck is banking on software-run trucks and buses
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: Why Daimler Truck is banking on software-run trucks and buses

1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Why Daimler Truck is banking on software-run trucks and busesPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Why Daimler Truck is banking on software-run trucks and buses

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Mar 2025, 05:30:09 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Why Daimler Truck is banking on software-run trucks and buses

  • As vehicle manufacturers like Daimler Truck, Volkswagen, BMW, Hyundai, Renault, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz transition towards software-defined vehicles, the market for such vehicles is expected to grow from $213.5 billion in 2024 to $1.23 trillion by 2030, according to Research and Markets.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue