Companies News Today Live Updates on March 11, 2025: Schneider plans next phase of investments in India, eyes utility-scale batteries

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Schneider manufactures a range of products in the electricity and energy management space, including switches, electrical sockets, switchgears, power transformers, and control relay panels, catering to power distribution companies, transmission companies, data centres, and solar power plants.
- Mantle Ridge owns $1 billion stake at a time new CEO is trying to turn around Cognizant's fortunes and the IT sector faces a challenge from generative AI
- PhysicsWallah is developing small language models for physics, chemistry, maths, and biology, aiming for completion by 2026. The company's AI push includes aggressive hiring for its AI and data science teams and launching Project Bharat to localize video lessons.
- Jupiter said it is optimising its organisational structure for next year's growth trajectory and to focus on specific business lines.