Companies News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: Blackstone to expand credit, infrastructure businesses in India

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company Business News Today Live: Blackstone to expand credit, infrastructure businesses in India
- Blackstone’s India head and Asia head of private equity Amit Dixit said that the firm’s success in India is likely to help it find more investment opportunities and double its assets under management in India in the near term.
Company Business News Today Live: Blackstone, General Atlantic and TPG close in on AGS Health
- The EQT portfolio company joins the long list of revenue cycle management firms that have found interest among these risk investors