LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025: Duroflex sharpens focus on profits ahead of a public listing in 18 months

3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 01:48 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025:

Companies News Today Live Updates: Duroflex sharpens focus on profits ahead of a public listing in 18 months (Reuters)Premium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Duroflex sharpens focus on profits ahead of a public listing in 18 months (Reuters)

Companies News Today Live Updates:

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2025, 01:48:58 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Duroflex sharpens focus on profits ahead of a public listing in 18 months

  • If all goes as planned, Duroflex will likely be the second company in the space after its larger rival Sheela Foam -- maker of Sleepwell and Kurlon mattresses - went public in 2016. Duroflex also competes with other players such as Wakefit, The Sleep Company and SleepyCat.
Read the full story here

14 Mar 2025, 01:48:17 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Viral court clips spark judicial concern over misinformation

  • Judges say it can potentially undermine the judiciary, calling for regulatory frameworks and control over content to protect judicial integrity.
Read the full story here

14 Mar 2025, 01:47:21 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: IT titans at war: Cognizant denies slow-roll plot by its CEO to hurt Infosys

  • New Jersey-headquartered Cognizant labelled “preposterous" Infosys’s allegations that the former had hired current chief executive officer S. Ravi Kumar to slow down the development of Infosys’s healthcare software product (Helix).
Read the full story here

14 Mar 2025, 01:47:02 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Tata Motors considers new ICE models as EV adoption slows, competition intensifies

  • Tata Motors has acknowledged increased competition from JSW Group’s MG Windsor 
Read the full story here

