Companies News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025: Duroflex sharpens focus on profits ahead of a public listing in 18 months

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Duroflex sharpens focus on profits ahead of a public listing in 18 months
- If all goes as planned, Duroflex will likely be the second company in the space after its larger rival Sheela Foam -- maker of Sleepwell and Kurlon mattresses - went public in 2016. Duroflex also competes with other players such as Wakefit, The Sleep Company and SleepyCat.
Company Business News Today Live: Viral court clips spark judicial concern over misinformation
- Judges say it can potentially undermine the judiciary, calling for regulatory frameworks and control over content to protect judicial integrity.
Company Business News Today Live: IT titans at war: Cognizant denies slow-roll plot by its CEO to hurt Infosys
- New Jersey-headquartered Cognizant labelled “preposterous" Infosys’s allegations that the former had hired current chief executive officer S. Ravi Kumar to slow down the development of Infosys’s healthcare software product (Helix).
Company Business News Today Live: Tata Motors considers new ICE models as EV adoption slows, competition intensifies
- Tata Motors has acknowledged increased competition from JSW Group’s MG Windsor