Thu Mar 13 2025 15:59:30
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 672.10 -1.84%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 0.37%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,250.25 0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 655.40 -1.95%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 411.85 -0.06%
Companies News Today Live Updates on March 16, 2025: Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai joins debate, backs three-language policy: 'Big competitive advantage'
Companies News Today Live Updates on March 16, 2025: Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai joins debate, backs three-language policy: ‘Big competitive advantage’

1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Companies News Today Live Updates on March 16, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Mar 2025, 10:30:07 AM IST

  • Taking to X, Mohandas Pai said that knowing more languages in a competitive advantage. His comments come amid Tamil Nadu's ongoing language battle with the Centre.
16 Mar 2025, 08:59:47 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Starbucks to pay over ₹434 crore to delivery driver; THIS is the reason

  • Michael Garcia, the delivery driver, picked up an order from the Starbucks outlet in Los Angeles on February 8, 2020. However, the hot venti drink spilled on his lap after the barista failed to properly secure the container, he alleged.
