Companies News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: Protectt.ai raises $8.7 mn in funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Protectt.ai raises $8.7 mn in funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners
- Founded in 2020, Protectt.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its offerings to not just monitor cyber threats, but also to patch out vulnerabilities within apps remotely, without the need for an update.
Company Business News Today Live: Venu Srinivasan reappointment in doubt as proxy advisors flag his dual role and title conflict with son
- Srinivasan simultaneously holding the positions of chairman emeritus and managing director has drawn governance concerns from the proxy advisors. They have also flagged the duplication of the managing director’s position as Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan Venu both hold the position since 2022.
Company News Today Live: A 68% fall in Gensol stock prompts creditors to seize 7% promoter pledged shares
- Last week, creditors led by Virtue Financial Services Private Ltd and SICPA India Pvt Ltd invoked 4.3% and 1.19% of the pledged shares, respectively, according to exchange data dated 17 March.